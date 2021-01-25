Tri Cities Declares Snow Emergency

NEBRASKA – The City of Hastings had declared a snow emergency that began at midnight. The snow emergency will continue through noon on Wednesday based on the latest winter weather forecast. No parking is allowed along emergency snow routes during that time-frame to give snow plows room to work, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be towed.

The City of Kearney also declared a snow emergency through 8pm tomorrow.

And the City of Grand Island has declared a snow emergency that will last until 9am tomorrow. The same rules apply that no parking is allowed along emergency snow routes during those times.