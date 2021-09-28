Tri-Cities Hospitals Hosting Flu Shot Clinics

TRI-CITIES – Mary Lanning Healthcare and Hastings Family Care will be hosting a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic on Thursday, October 7 from 6pm-8pm and on Saturday, October 16 from 8am-10am. Pre-registration is required. Those ages 10 and up who have pre-registered should proceed to the East Entrance of Mary Lanning Healthcare. Flu shots will be given car side.

For younger family members, or those who need assistance with shots, Hastings Family Care also will have a Kids & Family Night event on Tuesday, October 12 from 6-8 p.m. Pre registration is required for that as well. Dr. Zach Frey, of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said he encourages the flu shot for most people, especially during this time where there are many illnesses, including the coronavirus. Pre-registration can be done by calling 402-463-2929.

Quick and convenient drive-up flu shot clinics will also be taking place at CHI Health Clinics across the state this fall. Families are encouraged to mask up, drive-up and roll up their sleeves, so they can be on their way to staying healthy this fall and winter.

CHI Health Kearney Clinic

211 West 33rd Street, Kearney

Saturday, Oct. 9

9 to 11 am

North side of the clinic, look for the blue tent

Pre-register by calling 308-865-2141.

Bring completed documentation to the event.

CHI Health St. Francis Family & Behavioral Medicine

908 N Howard Ave, Grand Island

Saturday, Oct. 23

9 am to Noon

East side of building off Howard St.

Pre-register by calling 308-398-5522.

Bring completed documentation to the event.

Drive-up flu shots will be given to patients age seven and older. All are asked to wear masks and remain in the vehicle while clinic staff register patients and administer shots.

To speed the process, pre-registration is strongly preferred by calling the clinic. Pre-registration paperwork, found online at chihealth.com/flu, should be completed and brought to the drive-up event.

Flu shots for those 6 months and older will be also available at both clinics by appointment or walk-in throughout the influenza season. Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine.

“Flu activity often begins in October, peaking between December and February, but can last as late as May. It’s best to get your shot before the flu is actively spreading in our community. And remember, it takes about two weeks post-vaccination for antibodies to develop and provide protection,” says Christin Khayat, APRN, CHI Health Kearney Clinic.

“We were masking up and staying home last year which also served to keep our flu numbers low. There’s not much data to show us what to expect this flu season, so the best safety tool in our toolbox is the flu vaccine. Just like getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we should all do our part to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors,” says Jennifer Soria, PA-C, CHI Health St. Francis Family & Behavioral Medicine.