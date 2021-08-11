Trooper Shot in Juniata Standoff, Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Subject Dead

HASTINGS – A Nebraska State Trooper was wounded during a standoff with an armed subject in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 11. The trooper suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a male subject discharging a firearm outside a residence in the 500 block of North Brass in Juniata. The call came from a female subject in the immediate area, who was unable to leave due to the situation. Troopers and Adams County Deputies responded to the scene and Adams County Emergency Management issued a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

Law enforcement officials quickly established a perimeter around the residence. Approximately 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, the female caller was able to escape the area and safely reach law enforcement. After the point, troopers observed many additional gunshots coming from the residence. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by gunfire coming from the subject. The NSP SWAT Team was activated. Negotiators made contact with the subject and continued attempts to negotiate throughout the standoff.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, the subject continued to fire at law enforcement personnel and struck a trooper in the arm with a single gunshot. Paramedics were already on scene and were able to quickly provide aid to the trooper, who was then transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries.

The subject continued firing at law enforcement personnel. At approximately 2:35 a.m., law enforcement officials deployed tear gas into the residence. The subject exited the residence holding a firearm. A member of the NSP SWAT Team then discharged his weapon, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team has been activated, as well as members of the Hastings Police Department and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES). The injured trooper has since been treated and released from the hospital.