Two Additional COVID-19 Cases in Adams County, New Total is Fifteen

HASTINGS – Two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Adams County bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to fifteen (15).

The individuals are:

A male resident of Adams County in his 40s

A male resident of Adams County in his 60s

The cases are unrelated and both are considered to be community transmission of COVID-19.

“Community spread is when the source of the exposure is unknown – and this can happen easily when the majority of COVID-19 illness is mild to moderate, with no or few symptoms. Because of this, we can unknowingly be infected and unintentionally pass the virus to our family, friends, co-workers and others,” said Michele Bever, Executive Director for South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD). “We encourage everyone to do their part to protect each other, especially those who are more vulnerable, and to help keep the cases numbers low in our counties.”

SHDHD continues to encourage social distancing and prevention practices to reduce the numbers of new cases through community spread.

The health department’s investigations are ongoing for these cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they may take next steps and prevent further spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission:

https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent- getting-sick/cloth-face-cover. html

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a state directed health measure for South Heartland counties (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster) on March 31, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact. These measures will be in effect at least until May 11.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.