Two Additional COVID-19 Cases in Adams County; Total Up to 13

HASTINGS – Two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Adams County bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to thirteen (13).

The individuals are:

A female resident of Adams County in her 20s

A male resident of Adams County in his 30s

South Heartland District Health Department’s investigations are ongoing for these cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they may take next steps and prevent further spread.

Case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html.

SHDHD continues to encourage social distancing and prevention practices to reduce the numbers of new cases through community spread.

“Community spread is when the source of the exposure is unknown – and this can happen easily when the majority of COVID-19 illness is mild to moderate, with few symptoms. Because of this, we can unknowingly be infected and unintentionally pass the virus to our family, friends, co-workers and others,” said Michele Bever, Executive Director for SHDHD. “We encourage everyone to do their part to protect each other, especially those who are more vulnerable, and to help keep the cases numbers low in our counties.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent- getting-sick/cloth-face-cover. html

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a state directed health measure for South Heartland counties (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster) on March 31, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact. These measures will be in effect at least until May 11.