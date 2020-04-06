Two COVID-19 Deaths Reported in State Bringing Total to Eight

LINCOLN – Two deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) today bringing the state total to eight. Both were Douglas County residents. A man and a woman, both over 70 years old with underlying health conditions – https://www.
Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in several areas of the state. Community transmission is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11 – https://www.dropbox.com/s/
The state Directed Health Measures:
- Impose an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings.
- Prohibit medical and dental elective surgeries and procedures.
- Require schools (public, private, and parochial) to operate without students through May 31, 2020.
- Cancel all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31, 2020.
- Require restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only.
- Require individuals to home quarantine for at least 14 days if:
- They have tested positive for COVID-19.
- They have a fever of 100.4° F or above
- They have experienced sudden onset of a cough and/or shortness of breath
- They reside or have resided with individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have the above symptoms. NOTE: The quarantine requirement excludes those individuals with seasonal allergies, COPD, or other diagnoses that may produce respiratory symptoms. Additionally, the directive doesn’t apply to patients who have an alternative non-COVID-19 diagnosis from a healthcare provider. These patients should follow the treatment and guidance provided by their healthcare provider for such conditions.
- Some individuals in home quarantine may not experience the onset of symptoms until the latter half of their 14-day quarantine period. In this case, the length of their quarantine may exceed 14 days. Individuals should remain in quarantine until 7 days have passed since onset of symptoms, symptoms have improved, and they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
- The DHM’s limitation on public gatherings does not apply to:
- Retail or grocery stores where people should maintain six feet of distance from one another.
- Daycares that may be operated at a school per the Governor’s executive order regarding childcare, which you can access by clicking here.
- Other locations detailed in the DHM.
In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/
Tonight’s state case total is 323. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/
Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.
DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.
DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.