Two COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Thursday; 2,124 Cases in the State

LINCOLN – Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday, and two new counties – Greeley and Sherman – reported their first COVID-19 cases.

One death was a Hall County resident in his 60s – https://www.facebook.com/cdhd. ne.gov.

A second death occurred in Nebraska; further information will be forthcoming.

The Greeley case is a male in his 50s, while the Sherman case is a female in her 20s. Both were reported by the Loup Basin Public Health Department. https://www.facebook.com/ lbphd.org/

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 47, according to the DHHS data dashboard. Today’s state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 2,124. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/ coronavirus.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs). http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus . It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.

In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ COVID-19-Directed-Health- Measures.aspx

Governor Pete Ricketts recently unveiled TestNebraska, a public-private partnership designed to increase testing capacity and #CrushTheCurve in Nebraska. The Governor is urging all Nebraskans to take the assessment provided on the TestNebraska website to help identify cases of COVID-19 in the state. After taking the assessment participants who fit the criteria will be notified via phone or email that they qualify to be tested for COVID-19. Nebraskans can take the assessment at https://www.testnebraska.com/

DHHS supports Governor Ricketts in urging Nebraskans to follow the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy.

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent- getting-sick/cloth-face-cover- faq.html.

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .