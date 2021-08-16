Two Critically Injured After Shooting and Home Invasion in Elm Creek

ELM CREEK – An adult mother and daughter were shot and critically injured during a home invasion felony assault case which occurred at a rural Elm Creek, NE residence at approximately 2:40 AM on Monday August 16. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a person of interest in this case, Jeffrey D. Smith, age 33 of Kearney. The evening prior to this incident, Smith had been issued a citation for misdemeanor charges of intimidation by phone and disturbing the peace. The victims in this case were an ex-girlfriend Amber Schade, age 35 and her mother Lena Rouse, age 63,both of rural Elm Creek. The shooting occurred at the mother’s rural residence west of Elm Creek, NE. Both women were transported from the scene by ambulance to a Kearney hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicated Smith forced his way into the residence and shot both women. Several children were present at the time of the shooting, however none physically injured. After the assault Smith departed in an unknown vehicle to an unknown location.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, UNK Public Safety, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, and CHI-GSH paramedics.

Jeffrey Smith is 33 years of age. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts do not attempt to contact him, please call 911 or the Buffalo County Sheriff’ office. More information to follow as it becomes available.