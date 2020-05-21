Two Grand Island Men Arrested in Connection to Sex Trafficking

GRAND ISLAND – The Grand Island Police Department, with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s, Homeland Security Investigations, and Investigators with the Nebraska State Attorney General’s Office, arrested two suspects in a Sex Trafficking Case.

Mahamoud Gurre, a 31-year-old Grand Island male, was arrested on a Hall County warrant for one count of Sex Trafficking under Nebraska Statute 28-831, which is a class II Felony. Hassan Aden, a 33-year-old Grand Island male, was arrested on a Hall County Warrant for two counts of sex trafficking under Nebraska Statute 28-831, a class II Felony. The Grand Island Police Department believes that this case has crossed into other surrounding communities and across state lines.

While some victims have been identified as a part of this investigation, they suspect that more victims exist. They hope that these arrests will empower those victims to come forward. Portions of this investigation are still ongoing, and they request that anyone with information on human and sex trafficking, act in protection of these victims and contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).