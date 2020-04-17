Two Residents and Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village

HASTINGS – Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village in Hastings, Nebraska, has confirmed that one resident and three employees in Perkins Pavilion skilled nursing facility, and one resident in the Goldbeck Towers apartment have tested positive for COVID-19.

We are frequently communicating with all residents, staff and families. We are working closely with state and local health officials to ensure our response plan meets the needs of this rapidly changing situation, and are following their guidance on testing employees who may have been exposed.

Our team is taking extra precautions to monitor the health of staff and residents. The health and safety of our residents, employees and the community we serve during this unprecedented pandemic remains our highest priority.