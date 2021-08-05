Two Rivers Announces August In-Office Vaccinations

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department has announced the dates and times for open clinic vaccinations in their Kearney office located at 516 W. 11th Street, Suite 108B. Anyone ages two months or older are welcome to come in to receive vaccinations. While walk-ins are welcome, priority will be given to those who call to schedule an appointment.

Mask usage will be required while in the office. Social distancing will be practiced. Only one parent per child will be allowed.

The dates and times for vaccinations are as follows:

Monday, August 2, 9-5

Thursday, August 12, 9-5

Monday, August 16, 9-6

Thursday, August 26, 9-5

Monday, August 30, 9-5

Two Rivers welcomes everyone needing vaccinations to attend. Regular childhood vaccines and regular adult vaccines will be available. For more information on qualification requirements, call the office at 888-669-7154. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 888-669-7154, or email [email protected].