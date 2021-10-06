Two Rivers Announces COVID-19 Testing Site

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department announced there will be a new coronavirus testing site in Kearney starting Monday. Test results will be available the same day as testing and testing will be offered at no cost to individuals.

This test site is located at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and the location is a white, stand-alone building. The Health Department will offer testing in partnership with Total Wellness in a unit sourced by Buffalo County Emergency Management.

Testing will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays 9:30AM to 12:30PM. They ask that you register ahead for testing on their website and bring insurance information.

To register for a COVID-19 test, go to https://login.registermytime. com/tw/2rphd.