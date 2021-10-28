Two Rivers Health Department Releases Weekly Risk Dial; Remains in Red

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The risk dial remains in the red “Pandemic” level of risk.

356 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD between October 20 – October 26. In the past month, 1272 new cases have been detected across TRPHD, 80 of them at long-term care and other residential facilities.

In the past week, Dawson County recorded 109 cases, almost half of which were in Cozad city. About of a tenth of all tests conducted in the past month across TRPHD were positive. Excluding residential facilities, between 22-25% of all tests returned positive in the past six weeks.

The rate of increase in new vaccinations has slowed further. About 47% of TRPHD’s overall population is fully vaccinated, compared to a statewide average of about 56%.

COVID patients account for about 1/5 th of all medical and surgical beds across TRPHD. ICU availability has rebounded somewhat, about a third of all beds across the district are unoccupied. Overall ICU bed availability has also increased marginally.

A testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds (drive-through testing with prior online registration, Mon & Wed, 9:30-12:30) is now operational. People availing this service are required to register prior to testing at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd .

As of Oct 25, 2021, 47% of TRPHD’s total population and 58% of the adult population (18+ years) has been fully vaccinated across the district. See vaccination report at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html for details. TRPHD strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org