Two Rivers Health Department Releases Weekly Risk Dial; Remains in Red

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The risk dial remains in the red “Pandemic” level of risk.
- 356 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD between October 20 – October 26. In the past month, 1272 new cases have been detected across TRPHD, 80 of them at long-term care and other residential facilities.
- In the past week, Dawson County recorded 109 cases, almost half of which were in Cozad city. About of a tenth of all tests conducted in the past month across TRPHD were positive. Excluding residential facilities, between 22-25% of all tests returned positive in the past six weeks.
- The rate of increase in new vaccinations has slowed further. About 47% of TRPHD’s overall population is fully vaccinated, compared to a statewide average of about 56%.
- COVID patients account for about 1/5th of all medical and surgical beds across TRPHD. ICU availability has rebounded somewhat, about a third of all beds across the district are unoccupied. Overall ICU bed availability has also increased marginally.
- A testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds (drive-through testing with prior online registration, Mon & Wed, 9:30-12:30) is now operational. People availing this service are required to register prior to testing at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd.
- As of Oct 25, 2021, 47% of TRPHD’s total population and 58% of the adult population (18+ years) has been fully vaccinated across the district. See vaccination report at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html for details. TRPHD strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org
- The risk dial remains unchanged from the previous week within the ‘pandemic’ zone. The risk assessment reflects slightly higher test positivity rates, ongoing disease clusters in some counties, COVID hospitalization rates and the slow rate of increase in vaccination coverage across the district.