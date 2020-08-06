Two Rivers Public Health Department Board of Health Endorses Face Mask Usage

KEARNEY – The Board of Health of Two Rivers Public Health Department met in regular session on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. One of the items presented on the agenda was a resolution addressing face mask usage during the current COVID-19 crisis.

The resolution outlined recommendations from the Board, which includes the use of face masks on individuals above the age of five (5) years old, and if a social distance of six (6) feet cannot be maintained.

The Board highly recommends that all businesses within the district require face masks to be worn by employees and patrons at all times, and also expressed support for City and County ordinances and Court rules requiring face coverings while people are indoors.

It is important to note that this endorsement is not a mandate, but shows the dedication of the Board in their endeavor to protect the citizens of the district from the COVID-19 virus.

The resolution was passed with 11 members approving, one saying nay, and two abstaining. Five members were absent.