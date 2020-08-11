Two Rivers Public Health Department Has Risk Dial at Orange; More Testing Available

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department says the risk dial for the district is at the Orange, or Elevated Risk, level. For several months, Two Rivers Public Health Department has been updating their COVID-19 Risk Dial which indicates the level of risk in the seven county area it serves. The dial takes multiple factors into consideration in determining the current level of risk. Some of those factors include availability of testing, resource availability, and current positive test results.

This information has been updated every Thursday since the inception of the risk dial. However, Two Rivers has put out a special risk dial this week to give a better picture of the situation in the district for those who are preparing to go back to school. The Special Edition Risk Dial was put out this morning on the website, trphd.org.

The regular risk dial will be released this week on Thursday, and every Thursday hereafter. It will be posted on the website as well as on social media with the daily COVID-19 updates.

Two Rivers Public Health Department announced last week that there would be an increase in testing sites for COVID-19 in their service area. There are now testing sites established in every county in the 7-county service area.

Gosper County will have tests taking place in Elwood, but that schedule is yet to be determined. The other locations and days for testing are as follows:

Buffalo County: Kearney – Wednesday from 8-11 am at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, and Monday and Friday from 11 am-1 pm at 3320 Avenue A.

Dawson County: Lexington – Wednesday from 7-11 am at 1600 W. 13 th St.; Gothenburg – Friday from 11 am-2 pm at 910 2th St. (YMCA @ Gothenburg Health).

Franklin County: Franklin – Wednesday from 9 am – 12 noon at 1406 Q Street.

Harlan County: Alma – Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am at 717 North Brown Street.

Kearney County: Minden – Tuesday from 9-11 am at the Kearney County Fairgrounds.

Phelps County: Holdrege – Thursday from 8-10 am at the Phelps County Fairgrounds.

All those wishing to get tested at any of these locations need to register with Test Nebraska prior to showing up at one of the testing sites. This can be done by going to www.testnebraska.com. A QR code will be given once registration is completed and that will be shown at the test site prior to testing.