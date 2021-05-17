Two Rivers Public Health Department Holding More Vaccination Clinics This Week

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health has been conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the region over the past few weeks, and will be continuing to do so. Some of the mobile clinics will be held at the Two Rivers office in Kearney, and others are being conducted in surrounding communities.

This week, clinics will be held as follows:

Tuesday, May 18, at the TRPHD office from 3-6:30 pm

Wednesday, May 19, at the Johnson Building in Alma from 11:30 am to 1 pm; Phelps County Courthouse from 5-7:30 pm

Thursday, May 20, at El Tropico in Lexington from 10 am to 5 pm, featuring Pfizer

Friday, May 21, at Peterson Grocery in Gothenburg from 11:30 am to 1 pm

A full schedule can be found by going to https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. People needing a vaccine can register for any of these events by clicking on the location on the calendar, which will then provide the registration link. However, walk-ins will be welcomed. Pfizer vaccine is now being offered to those aged 12 and up.