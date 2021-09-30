Two Rivers Public Health Department Increase Risk Dial

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The risk dial did increase from the previous week, and remains in the red “Pandemic” level of risk.

313 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD between September 22-28. Since mid-August, about 3000 tests have been conducted in TRPHD per week on an average, about 10% of those tests were positive.

Weekly COVID case counts in Holdrege are 3.5 times that recorded a month previously. 27% of all COVID cases recorded in the city of Holdrege in 2021 were recorded in September.

There are 30 adult and 1 pediatric COVID-related; additionally, 4 adults and 1 pediatric patient are under investigation for COVID-related hospitalization. About 28% of staffed hospital beds are currently available across TRPHD. Staffed ICU beds in TRPHD have dropped to 28, a one-third drop from the average available number of ICU beds in 2020.

Hospitals report continuing pressure on inpatient services. Across TRPHD, there are 5 COVID patients currently on ventilator support and 10 admitted in ICU.