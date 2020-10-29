Two Rivers Public Health Department Increases Risk Dial into Red, Pandemic Level

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department has increased the risk dial into the red, or pandemic level. They say there are many factors that go into that risk dial moving.

They said the schools deserve recognition for their vigilance in keeping students safe during this pandemic and they are not recommending closures of the schools. They will continue to work together to ensure the continued safety of students.

The department is urging everyone to wear face masks, social distance outside of the home, work from home if possible, stay home unless going to do essential errands like grocery shopping or acquiring medical care, practice good hygiene, and stay at home no matter what when feeling sick.