Two Rivers Public Health Department Increases Risk Dial

292 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD between August 25 & 31, over half of those among persons less than 40 years of age.

Over the past month, weekly case counts have doubled in Buffalo county and tripled in Dawson .

COVID-related hospitalizations account for 17% of Medical/ Surgical bed occupancy; at least 7 patients are being maintained on ventilator support across the district (see

TRPHD announced the passing of two persons in the district to COVID-19 on Wednesday. They were individuals in their 40s and 50s respectively.

Case investigation interviews reveal a growing number of cases among close contacts and unvaccinated persons. Limited supply of testing reagents across the State has created additional barriers and delays in ensuring universal testing.

As of Aug 30, 2021, 42% of TRPHD’s total population and 53% of the adult population (18+years) has been fully vaccinated across the district. See weekly vaccination report at

https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html

for details. The vaccination demand in the district (estimated by the persons signing up for first dose of COVID vaccine) has risen in the past month after over 12 weeks of lower demand.

In light of rising incidence rates connected to the newer delta variant, TRPHD strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or

www.trphd.org