Two Rivers Public Health Department Reporting 242 Total Cases of COVID-19

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting a total of 242 cases of COVID-19 in their district. There are 131 new cases which includes 127 Dawson County residents, three Buffalo County residents, and one member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.

Two Rivers Public Health Department recommends social distancing and much as possible, only visiting public places when unavoidable, and using all due caution when venturing into public places at all times.

Buffalo County 2 males in their 40s

1 male in his 50s

1 member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Dawson County Males Females 14 in their 20s

23 in their 30s

11 in their 40s

16 in their 50s

7 in their 60s 2 pediatric cases

15 in their 20s

12 in their 30s

13 in their 40s

11 in their 50s

3 in their 60s

Another member at Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19. The facility worked with Two Rivers Public Health Department to complete testing of all teammates and members who may have come into contact with that member. One additional member has tested positive, bringing the total to 4 members positive for COVID-19. Three teammates have tested positive. These results have been included in daily reporting of district cases to protect the anonymity of members and teammates at the facility, yielding one additional confirmed positive case to report in the district.