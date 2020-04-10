Two Rivers Public Health Department Reporting 37 Cases of COVID-19; 6 YRTC Staff Test Positive

Kearney- The Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting that they have 39 total cases.

New cases include a Dawson County female in her 30s, aDawson County male in his 50s, a Buffalo County female 30s, a Buffalo County male 30s, and a Buffalo County female in her 30s.

Six staff members at the YRTC in Kearney have also tested positive. All who are positive, regardless of whether they were tested through NPHL or a private lab, were immediately informed of their results and have not returned to work