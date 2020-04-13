Two Rivers Public Health Department Reporting 54 Total COVID-19 Cases

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 54 total cases. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include five (5) Dawson County residents; two (2) Buffalo County residents: and one (1) Franklin County resident all as listed below:

Dawson County

3 males: one in his 40s and 2 in their 60s

2 females: one in her 30s and one in her 60s

Buffalo County

1 female in her 50s

1 male in his 40s

Franklin County

1 male in his 70s