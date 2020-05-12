Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports 1 New COVID-19 Related Death and 32 New Cases; Testing Available Wednesday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting the fifth and sixth deaths in the district. Both are women in their 50s and 60s, from Dawson County died on Friday, May, 8th. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Thirty-two (32) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 873 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Buffalo County-2

Dawson County- 28

Phelps County- 2

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 720

Buffalo County– 116

Phelps County- 13

Gosper County– 10

Franklin County– 7

Kearney County– 7

Harlan County– 0

Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Public Health Lab, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be offering COVID-19 drive through testing this week beginning on Wednesday May 13th. Please see the listed locations and times below.

Wednesday, May 13 th , Kearney, Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. (150 tests available)

Thursday, May 15 th Lexington, City Maintenance Building, 801 South Vine, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (150 tests available)

Friday, May 15 th Alma, Johnson Building, 509 Main Street, 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (75 tests available) Franklin, Fairgrounds, 1201 G Rd. 2:00 p.m.-4:30p.m. (75 tests available)



The partnership between TRPHD, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was able to provide 600 tests to Dawson County residents on May 1st and 2nd. With the addition of the 300 tests collected on May 3rd and 4th, the total number of tests offered in Buffalo and Dawson counties is 900. This additional data will help our citizens better understand the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html .

Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. Individuals are more likely to be tested by if they are essential infrastructure staff, in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, a health care worker, first responder or age 65 or older. For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.