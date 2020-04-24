Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases; Total at 343

KEARNEY – Seventy new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 343 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Fifty six adults in Dawson County

Two pediatric cases in Dawson County

Ten adults in Buffalo County

One pediatric case in Buffalo County

One adult in Gosper County

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 255

Buffalo County – 72

Gosper County – 8

Kearney County – 4

Franklin County –3

Phelps County – 1

Harlan County – 0