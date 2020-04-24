Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases; Total at 343

KEARNEY – Seventy new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 343 in the seven-county region it serves.
New confirmed cases include:
- Fifty six adults in Dawson County
- Two pediatric cases in Dawson County
- Ten adults in Buffalo County
- One pediatric case in Buffalo County
- One adult in Gosper County
No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
Dawson County – 255
Buffalo County – 72
Gosper County – 8
Kearney County – 4
Franklin County –3
Phelps County – 1
Harlan County – 0