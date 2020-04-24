Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases; Total at 343

Press Release | April 23, 2020

KEARNEY – Seventy new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 343 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

  • Fifty six adults in Dawson County
  • Two pediatric cases in Dawson County
  • Ten adults in Buffalo County
  • One pediatric case in Buffalo County
  • One adult in Gosper County

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 255

Buffalo County – 72

Gosper County – 8

Kearney County – 4

Franklin County –3

Phelps County – 1

Harlan County – 0

