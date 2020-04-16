Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports 75 COVID-19 Cases

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting that they have a total of 75 COVID-19 cases in their district. This include three Dawson County residents, two Buffalo County residents, and one Phelps County resident.

Dawson County

2 females in their 30s

1 female in her 50s

Phelps County

1 female in her 20s

Buffalo County

1 female in her 50s

1 male in his 50s

A member at Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home first tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. The facility worked with Two Rivers Public Health Department to complete testing of all teammates and members who may have come into contact with that member. No additional members tested positive. These are the only two positive teammate cases to date. These results have been included in daily reporting of district cases to protect the anonymity of members and teammates at the facility, yielding no additional confirmed positive cases to report in the district.

Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to partner with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Testing remains available to members of the public at the discretion of healthcare providers. Individuals are more likely to obtain testing if they are critical essential infrastructure staff, a direct contact of a laboratory confirmed case, a healthcare worker, a first responder, or persons aged 65+. TRPHD continues to advise our citizens to stay home when experiencing illness, and to seek medical care when necessary. If you are unsure whether you might need medical care, please use one of the following methods to make that determination: 1-Check COVID (developed by UNMC), CDC Coronavirus Self Checker, or telehealth provided by CHI or insurance.