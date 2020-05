KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting the eighth death in the district. A woman in her 60s, from Dawson County died on Thursday, May, 14th.

Fifty-eight (58) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 982 in the seven-county region it serves. There are now 811 in Dawson County and 136 in Buffalo.