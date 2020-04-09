Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports New Cases at YRTC

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total district case number to 34. TRPHD is completing further investigation into these cases.

Buffalo County individuals:

o 4 of the case s are resulting from a close contact investigation at the YRTC:

One staff member of the Kearney YRTC and three male youth tested positive for COVID-19. The additional staffer who has tested positive is at home self-isolating and doing well. The three male youth who have tested positive are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms. The necessary areas in the facility have been sanitized and all staff and youth continue to be monitored for symptoms including having their temperature checked daily. In order to protect privacy of those who have tested positive, additional information will not be released.

Additional individuals from Buffalo County include:

o Female in her 30s isolating at home

o Male in his 50s isolating at home

Kearney County individual isolating at home:

o Female in her 20s