Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports Ninth COVID-19 Related Death in the District; 379 Recoveries

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Heath Department reported the ninth COVID-19 related death in the district. A man from Dawson County who had been hospitalized and in his 70s. 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department from May 30th and 31st in the seven-county region it serves. There are now a total of 1,047 cases with 835 in Dawson County, 158 in Buffalo, 20 in Phelps, 13 in Gosper, 11 in Kearney County, and six in Franklin. There have also been 379 recoveries in the district.

They also announced the launch of a new dashboard on its website at trphd.org providing detailed information on the Two Rivers Public Health Department district. Current work is focused on the process of streamlining the data to reflect current numbers, illustrating disparities, and providing up to date information for our citizens on current COVID-19 information.