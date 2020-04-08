Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports One New Coronavirus Case

BUFFALO COUNTY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total district case number to 27. This individuals is a male in his 20s who is isolating at home in Buffalo County. TRPHD is completing further investigation into this case.

Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, and the Nebraska Guard, provided testing for healthcare workers, EMS, and law enforcement in Buffalo County. CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Regional Medical Center provided supportive services to the Nebraska Guard during sample collection. Jeremy Eschliman Health Director of Two Rivers Public Health Department stated, “Because of the tremendous efforts of our partners at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, local health systems, and law enforcement, we are gaining a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We believe that this understanding will improve the health and safety of all.”