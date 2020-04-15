Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports Two New Cases of COVID-19

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 68 total cases. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include one (1) Dawson County resident; one (1) Buffalo County resident:

Dawson County

1 male in his 50s

Buffalo County

1 female in her 20s

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.