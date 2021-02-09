Two Rivers Public Health Department Reports Two New COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is regretful to report two additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The individuals are a male in his 90s from Dawson County and a male in his 80s from Buffalo County.

“May my condolences bring you comfort and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss,” states Anne Nau, RN, Community Health Nurse. “Support your local health care heroes as they fight COVID19 – follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask.”

Even if you don’t feel sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. Be sure that you protect everyone as though they are the most fragile person in your life. People of any age can get COVID-19, even healthy young adults and children. People who are older or have certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Other groups may be at higher risk for getting COVID-19 or having more severe illness.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself and others:

Stay home if you are sick,

Wash your hands

Keep your social circle small,

Stay at least 6 feet apart,

Wear a mask