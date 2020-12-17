Two Rivers Public Health Department Risk Dial Drops to Orange

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, December 17th. Risk has lowered to the orange ‘Elevated’ level.

Two Rivers Public Health received a small amount of vaccine and was able to offer COVID-19 vaccine to a limited number of EMS personnel locally. TRPHD used all of the vaccine allotted and are not sure when the next shipment will arrive, however TRPHD is making plans for when it does. “We have begun to feel hope that new treatments, and the COVID-19 vaccine will help change the course of this pandemic. However, we have not reached the end yet, we encourage every person to continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing more than ever,” states Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director.

“Daily case counts and positivity rates have decreased dramatically over the past week in Two Rivers Health District. Daily case rates that had begun to rise last week have dropped precipitously across almost all counties in the district. Although ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities throughout the district are being closely monitored, the drop in case counts is reason for cautious optimism. Sustained drop in case counts over the next couple weeks could indicate a longer-term trend of decreasing case counts. There is improved ICU availability and lower COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage across hospitals in the district this week compared to last week. Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others,” Aravind Menon, PhD, Epidemiologist.

The full weekly report can now be found online at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/.

