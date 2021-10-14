Two Rivers Public Health Department Weekly Risk Dial Remains in Pandemic Level

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The risk dial remains in the red “Pandemic” level of risk.

318 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD between October 6 – October 12. In the past month, a little over 300 new cases have been detected on average across TRPHD.

Weekly COVID case counts in Buffalo County ranged between 150-225 and between 65 –100 in Dawson since September 1st. However, weekly case counts seem to show an increasing trend across both counties in the past month.

About 30% of staffed hospital beds (medical & surgical) are currently available across TRPHD. Nine patients across the district are currently being maintained on ventilator support, all COVID positive.

Only 2 out of 28 staffed ICU beds in TRPHD are currently available, almost half of occupied beds are accounted for by COVID-positive patients.

A newly operational testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds (drive-through testing with prior online registration, Mon & Wed, 9:30-12:30) will conceivably increase access to COVID testing and diagnosis in TRPHD. Those desirous of COVID testing are requested to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

Contact tracing continues to be truncated, only positive cases younger than 18 years or older than 60 are currently contacted by the case investigation team.

As of Oct 11, 2021, 46% of TRPHD’s total population and 57% of the adult population (18+ years) has been fully vaccinated across the district. See weekly vaccination report at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html for details. TRPHD strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html