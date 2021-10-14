Two Rivers Public Health Department Weekly Risk Dial Remains in Pandemic Level

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The risk dial remains in the red “Pandemic” level of risk.
- 318 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD between October 6 – October 12. In the past month, a little over 300 new cases have been detected on average across TRPHD.
- Weekly COVID case counts in Buffalo County ranged between 150-225 and between 65 –100 in Dawson since September 1st. However, weekly case counts seem to show an increasing trend across both counties in the past month.
- About 30% of staffed hospital beds (medical & surgical) are currently available across TRPHD. Nine patients across the district are currently being maintained on ventilator support, all COVID positive.
- Only 2 out of 28 staffed ICU beds in TRPHD are currently available, almost half of occupied beds are accounted for by COVID-positive patients.
- A newly operational testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds (drive-through testing with prior online registration, Mon & Wed, 9:30-12:30) will conceivably increase access to COVID testing and diagnosis in TRPHD. Those desirous of COVID testing are requested to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
- Contact tracing continues to be truncated, only positive cases younger than 18 years or older than 60 are currently contacted by the case investigation team.
- As of Oct 11, 2021, 46% of TRPHD’s total population and 57% of the adult population (18+ years) has been fully vaccinated across the district. See weekly vaccination report at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html for details. TRPHD strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html
- For these reasons, the risk dial is raised slightly from the previous week within the ‘pandemic’ zone. The risk assessment reflects persistently high disease incidence and test positivity rates, near-capacity ICU capacity, and relative seriousness of currently hospitalized COVID patients.