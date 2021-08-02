Two Rivers Risk Dial Back in to Yellow Zone

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated their weekly risk dial. The risk dial did increase from the previous week, and is now higher in the yellow “moderate” level of risk. Staff will continue to monitor the situation closely and reporting may again increase depending on the level of risk.

Factors contributing to the risk dial this week include:

75 cases of COVID were detected in TRPHD in the past week, over 105 in the past fortnight. Positivity rate of tests conducted outside residential and long-term care facilities is over 10%, the first time since March of this year.

Genetic testing among a select sampling of cases in TRPHD reveal that a majority of cases now seen in the district are of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant of COVID-19. This variant is at least as infectious as the existing COVID strain (B.117) and seems to result in severe illness in younger persons as compared to earlier.

Across TRPHD, COVID-related bed occupancy is at 13 and two persons are currently being maintained on ventilator support. This is the highest number in the district in the last 5 months (see https://www.trphd.org/ for details).

As of Jul 27, 2021, a little less than 39% of TRPHD’s total population has been fully vaccinated. About 50% of the adult population (18+years) has been fully vaccinated across the district. See weekly vaccination report at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html for details.

TRPHD strongly urges all eligible residents to access vaccination through the local pharmacy, TRPHD or through their healthcare provider.

For these reasons, the risk dial is raised from the previous time it was reset (July 15 ). Risk in the district is assessed to be “moderate”, up from the “low” rating earlier. The increase reflects recent rapid increase in COVID test positivity rates, slower-than-expected increase in vaccination coverage and the sudden rise in COVID- bed utilization rates.