Two Rivers Updates Risk Dial and Vaccination Report

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial and vaccination report on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The risk dial did decrease from the previous week, but risk is still assessed to be “moderate.” Over 41% of individuals in the district are fully vaccinated.

This COVID-19 Risk Dial provides a summary of current conditions in our community. Each color incorporates federal and national guidance published by top public health experts and is coupled with specific guidance. This is guidance and does not replace federal, state, or local directed health measures. At-risk and vulnerable populations should take stringent precautions.

The reasoning for the current risk rating is as follows:

COVID-related hospitalizations have remained between 4-9% for the past month ICU bed availability has fluctuated between 1/3rd to 2/3rd the district’s total capacity.

A little under 9 cases per day were recorded in Two Rivers Health District in the past week, a test positivity rate of 7% (excluding long term care facilities). Test utilization has dropped dramatically across the districts. Only 37 tests were conducted through TestNebraska in the past week, none of them positive. See weekly report (Apr 28 – May 4) at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/weekly-reports.html for details.

For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from the previous week, although risk is still assessed to be “moderate”. The decrease reflects expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing case rates and outbreak events in the district over the last 3 weeks.

Summary of key takeaways from the district vaccination rate report:

As of May 3, 2021, 41.1% of TRPHD’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated. However, rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks. Almost 78% of residents aged 65+ years have been fully vaccinated. However, only about 16% of those aged 16-29 years are fully vaccinated. Buffalo, Franklin & Kearney counties have the most proportion of residents fully vaccinated among all age groups. However, Dawson county has the highest proportion of partially vaccinated persons (one dose so far) in the district. CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends resumption of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine in the United States after a temporary pause due to safety concerns. The vaccine has passed further rigorous testing; the benefits of vaccination vastly outweigh the risk of rare complication from the vaccine.

Two Rivers Health Department has scheduled mass vaccination clinics at multiple sites across the seven counties to distribute vaccines and to focus on areas of potential shortfall. Those eligible for the vaccine are advised to refer to the vaccination clinic schedule at www.trphd.org