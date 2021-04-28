Two-Vehicle Crash Near Holdrege Claims Two Lives

HOLDREGE – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash near Holdrege that claimed two lives and sent a child to the hospital.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Highway 6, four miles west of Holdrege, when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan.

The Silverado’s lone occupant, Dylan Skeen, 29, of Holdrege, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Grand Caravan, Kerri Bernstrauch, 36, Holdrege, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A child passenger in the Grand Caravan was also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and then flown to Omaha for further treatment of serious injuries.

Seat belts were in use in the Grand Caravan. A seat belt was not in use in the Silverado. The crash remains under investigation.