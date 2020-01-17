U.S. Census Bureau Needs Help with Census Count in Hastings

HASTINGS – The U.S Census Bureau is looking for some help with the Census Count in Hastings. They are looking for people to go to the homes of people who have not filled out their census and ask questions pertaining to the census.

Mikki Shafer, the President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says that we need as many people as possible to fill out their census.

Everybody should have already received paperwork in the mail, asking them to fill out the census about their homes, the education, the annual income that they are bringing in. And this is just for those who have not filled out the information. And I think a lot of people don’t realize that when they don’t fill that out it actually hurts our community. Because we are able to get more grants because of the information that comes in through this. So we really want to get a good response.

She said that Adams County is down on the number of workers they are looking for. It will be about 20-30 hours of work and you can make your own hours.

You must be 18 years or older. They will pay 17.50 an hour and you can apply online or by phone. The phone number is 1-855-562-2020. The website is 2020census.gov/jobs.