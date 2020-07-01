United States Canada Mexico Agreement Takes Effect Today

LINCOLN – The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) takes effect today, which provides Nebraska’s corn farmers with trade stability following years of uncertainty. A modernized trade agreement with Canada and Mexico has been a top priority of Nebraska’s corn industry after President Trump threatened to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) early on in his presidency.

Today, the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) issued statements praising the newly implemented trade agreement.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for farmers economically, but the implementation of USMCA is something that will benefit us for years to come,” said Dan Nerud, president of NeCGA and farmer from Dorchester. “This isn’t something that just benefits corn farmers, but rather it supports all Nebraska agriculture. The state’s total ag exports to Canada and Mexico is nearly $1.5 billion. That’s substantial.”

“Through USMCA, Nebraska’s corn farmers and ethanol producers will have access to two of our top and most reliable customers,” said David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and farmer from Friend. “We’re appreciative for everyone that helped get this trade deal to the finish line, from our farmers and our local politicians all the way up to the governing bodies and leaders of each of the three nations.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska’s total ag exports to Canada and Mexico equate to $1.46 billion, with corn exports totaling over $402 million, ethanol at $96 million and distillers grains at $27 million. Mexico leads the way as the single country that imports the most U.S. corn and distillers grains. Canada is the No. 2 customer for ethanol and distillers grains.