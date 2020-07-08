United Way 25th Annual Golf Classic is Very Important this Year

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska is hosting it’s 25th Annual Golf Classic after having to postpone it in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held July 17 at the Lochland Country Club with check in at 11:30 and a shotgun start at 12:30.

Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that this year’s might be the most important one yet.

We had to cancel three fundraisers in April and May. And we support a lot of really important agencies in our community that are doing really important work right now and they need us now more than ever. When we felt like it was safe to do so, we knew that we needed to have some income from this and make some money. So we decided it seemed like a safe time to do it.

The plans for the tournament were approved by the South Heartland District Health Department. They will be following current health directives. They are still looking for sponsors as well.

You can register for the tournament or get more information at the United Way website or by calling them, 402-461-8412 or UnitedWaySCNE.org.