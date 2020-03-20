United Way and Hastings Community Foundation Launch COVID-19 Response Fund

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation have announced the creation of a fund to aid organizations serving those impacted by the coronavirus. The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation each provided an initial $5,000 to fund grant requests. Community members can contribute additional funds through the United Way website at unitedwayscne.org. Due to ongoing health recommendations, online and mailed donations are strongly encouraged. Gifts made online should be designated to COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations can be mailed to United Way of South Central Nebraska, 301 S. Burlington, Hastings, NE 68901. Grant requests will be assessed based on their ability to serve needed populations and limiting the spread and impact of the virus. Initial grants are likely to be funded in amounts up to $500, but could increase if the fund receives additional contributions. No grants will be awarded to individuals or families.

