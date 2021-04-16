United Way Breaks Record with Annual Campaign

HASTINGS – United Way of South Central Nebraska is proud to announce the results of the 2021 Campaign. $584,199 was raised to support more than 40 crucial health and human service organizations in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, far exceeding the campaign goal of $550,000.

“We are so humbled by the continued generosity of this area,” said David and Brandee Schram, Campaign Chairs. “Businesses, employees and private donors continued to step up and give to help others in need, even in such uncertain, hard times. We thank you all very much for the successful campaign this year. You all have proven that there is nothing we can’t do or overcome when we Live United together.”

“When we launched this campaign last fall, we had no idea what the outcome would be,” said Jodi Graves, Executive Director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. “So many people had a rough year that we just weren’t sure how this would turn out, but so many people recognized the need, and stepped up. We are so incredibly thankful to live in an area that is so generous. We truly want to thank everyone that supported the 2021 campaign.”

In addition to the 2021 Campaign results, United Way of South Central Nebraska is honored to present their Annual Awards to the following people:

Inez C. Peterson Citizenship Award – Mark Callahan, Mary Lanning Healthcare

Impact Award – Hastings Community Foundation

Community Partnership Award – KHAS Radio

Spirit Award – Apple Roofing and Hastings Ford Lincoln

Volunteer of the Year Award – Covid Community Response Fund Committee members: Mark Funkey, Jessica McAndrew, Doug Ourada, Dan Peters, Mikki Shafer and Andy Springer

Honorary Council Inductee – Susan Meeske

Outgoing President – Eric Arneson

2021 Campaign Chairs – Drs. David and Brandee Schram

United Way of South Central Nebraska recently approved the 2021 Slate of Officers. President – Mark Funkey, CCC; Vice-President – Doug Ourada, Eaton Corporation; Jeff Schneider – Treasurer. In addition, the following were approved for the United Way Board of Directors – Cameron Brei, Principal Financial; Darin Chaon, CPI; Kim Graviette, Hastings College.