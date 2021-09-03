United Way Encourages Residents to Take Advantage of 211

HASTINGS – To help more people learn about the 211 resource, the United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties are working together to encourage everyone to use 211 for support and resources.

211 is the most comprehensive source of information about local resources and services in the country. It’s powered by people: thousands of caring, local experts are available to help, 24/7. The 211 network in the United States responds to more than 20 million requests for help every year. 211 is free and confidential and can be accessed by phone, computer or an app. A toll-free call to 211 connects you to a community resource specialist in your area who can put you in touch with local organizations that provide critical services.

“Resource access has been one of the top priorities that have come out of multiple community needs assessments in recent years. We have a lot of really amazing service providers in our area but it’s often hard for people to know where to turn when they need support,” said Jodi Graves, Executive Director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. “211 isn’t just for basic needs help. People can use it to access Substance Abuse services, Healthcare Providers, Parenting Support Groups, Mentoring Services, Money Management Support and so many more. 211 is also being used across the county to respond to Natural Disasters because we can quickly provide local disaster response information.”

211 kind of rose right to the top of our list as a database and a resource that was already out there. That we could put a little bit of time and effort into and have a really awesome resource for people to use without a huge amount of commitment on our end. We aren’t reinventing the wheel. We are taking something that’s already out there and really customizing it to our local needs out here.

United Way of the Midlands operates 211 in Nebraska, providing localized information on resources, programs and agencies throughout the region. 211 is the most comprehensive source of information about local resources and services in Nebraska. Residents can access 211 by calling 211 directly, by texting your zip code to 898211, through the internet at www.ne211.org or through the “211 Nebraska/SW Iowa” phone app.

“The helpline is available 24/7, the app is location specific and we have done a lot of work to make sure the information is accurate and helpful,” said Brady Rhodes, Collaborative Coordinator of the Community Impact Network. “Making it easier for people to access resources was one of the most important needs identified in the community, and volunteers met throughout the spring and summer to work on the best way to improve access. The usefulness of 211 and the different ways people can access it was the best opportunity to do this.”

211 is also a powerful tool for service providers, nurses, teachers and anyone else who works with community members. “Together we can be informed and aware of how to access resources so we can help our neighbors, clients and new people we meet do the same,” said Graves. Organizations can update their information by contacting the United Way in Hastings.

To learn more about the 211 program and ways it can help, visit www.ne211.org. If you are

seeking assistance, you can call 211 to speak to a specialist directly about accessing public and

private resources, or download the 211 Nebraska/SW Iowa app to your mobile device.