United Way of South Central Nebraska Annual Campaign Vital for Local Nonprofits

HASTINGS – This year’s Annual Campaign for the United Way of South Central Nebraska might be the most important yet for non-profits that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many nonprofits have had to cancel fundraisers and requests for their services have increased during the pandemic.

The Annual Campaign helps fund 19 nonprofits in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. It also helps fund eight of the United Way’s own programs including Toys for Tots, Wheels for Work, Stuff the Bus, and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. In total, they help fund 44 different programs that have impacted over 25,000 people in those four counties.

Dr. Brandee Schram, co-chair with David Schram of the campaign, says that everyone is hurting this year and the need is great.

You know Dave and I are both in the medical community and we know that we are all just one breath away from needing these programs. So it’s especially important this year to circle around. And we live in a great community and we know that people will circle around and lift us all up together.

Their goal this year is to raise $550,000 which is the same as last year. There is a list of nonprofits that the United Way helps fund at their website UnitedWaySCNE.org. There is also information about donating and the Annual Campaign in general at the website.