United Way of South Central Nebraska Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser Happening in May

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska will be doing their 26th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser. It will be held on Friday, May 21st at Lochland Country Club. They will have plenty of prizes for people to win ranging from cash prizes to a trip to The Masters, which is a $19,000 value.

They will have check-in and lunch between 11:30am and 12:15pm with a 12:30 shotgun start. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that this is a fun day but also an important fundraiser for them.

All the proceeds benefit the United Way’s continued efforts in raising funds to assist area health and human service organizations. So it’s kind of a win win, you get to spend an afternoon on a beautiful golf course, but at the end of the day we are raising money for a great cause.

They are still looking for corporate sponsors as well. There are opportunities to sponsor holes, the scoreboard system, and others as well. They are seeing registrations fill up quickly for the tournament so they are saying to register as soon as possible if you are planning on attending.

If a company wants to be a sponsor or if someone wants to register for the tournament they can get more information at UnitedWaySCNE.org.