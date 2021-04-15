United Way of South Central Nebraska Awards KHAS Radio with Community Partnership Award

HASTINGS – As the Annual Campaign for the United Way of South Central Nebraska wraps up, they also gave out their yearly awards and KHAS Radio was selected as the recipient of the Community Partnership Award. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, talked about why they gave the award to KHAS Radio.

You all are so generous. And when we have something like this to talk about, you invite us out. And not only United Way but all the nonprofits in our area. They can’t get their word out without organizations like you guys. And we’re so grateful that you’re always willing to talk and give people some air time. And that just means so much and we were proud to give you that.

The other award recipients include:

Inez C. Peterson Citizenship Award – Mark Callahan, Mary Lanning Healthcare

Impact Award – Hastings Community Foundation

Spirit Award – Apple Roofing and Hastings Ford Lincoln

Volunteer of the Year Award – Covid Community Response Fund Committee members: Mark Funkey, Jessica McAndrew, Doug Ourada, Dan Peters, Mikki Shafer and Andy Springer

Honorary Council Inductee – Susan Meeske

Outgoing President – Eric Arneson

2021 Campaign Chairs – Drs. David and Brandee Schram