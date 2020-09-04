United Way of South Central Nebraska Has Given Over $70,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

HASTINGS – When the coronavirus pandemic first hit Nebraska the United Way of South Central Nebraska started their COVID-19 Community Response Fund where they asked people to donate to the fund so they could then give that money back to local nonprofits through grants.

So far they have given way more than $70,000 in grants to nonprofits in Adams, Clay, Webster, and Nuckolls counties and they still have more available for those nonprofits that need it. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that they couldn’t have done it without the generosity of the people who donated.

Every time that we put out a call, whether it’s for the campaign, or the community response fund, or flood relief last year, or toys for tots, or anything like that. Whenever we put out the call for assistance the community just steps up. And it’s just really unbelievable to see every time. It truly shows the generosity of people and it’s so refreshing and heartwarming to see. And it’s pretty amazing.

The application for applying for those funds can be found at UnitedWaySCNE.org.

They are also moving towards kicking off their Annual Campaign, where they raise money to help fund local nonprofits and support some of their own programs. Those programs include such things like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, where they send books out to kids who are under five, free of charge.