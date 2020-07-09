United Way of South Central Nebraska Hits a Big Milestone

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska hit a big milestone this month. They have sent out 50,000 books to children in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster Counties through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that it’s important for kids to have easy access to books.

Any child in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, or Webster Counties can sign up for that, under the age of five. And they will receive a book in the mail, every single month. An age appropriate, beautiful book. And it’s totally free to families. Anybody can sign up. There’s no income requirements or anything like that. It’s just free for any family with children under the age of five.

They are helping out the community in other ways as well. They currently have two COVID-19 related funds. The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is raising funds to give back to local nonprofits through grants. The Feeding Our Heroes Initiative is raising funds to buy meals from local restaurants and then they take those meals to those who are on the frontlines against the pandemic.

They are also hosting their 25th Annual Golf Classic on July 17 to raise money for local nonprofits. You can get more information or donate at the United Way website or by calling them, 402-461-8412 or UnitedWaySCNE.org.