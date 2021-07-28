United Way School Supply Drive Continuing Through August 16

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska is hosting their annual School Supply Drive now through August 16th. They are looking for backpacks, notebooks, pencils, clorox wipes, crayons, kleenex, scissors, and markers.

The items can be dropped off at the United Way Offices located at 301 South Burlington Avenue. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that the need is big this year for school supplies.

Back to school is kind of stressful for a lot of families in our area. School supplies add up in a hurry. So we want to collect school supplies and distribute them for area students. So that it kind of takes some of that burden off of some families in the area. So all kids start back to school on the same foot.

They will take cash but they are specifically looking for those school supplies. Backpacks are in the highest demand so there is a high need for those. More information can be found at UnitedWayofSCNE.org.