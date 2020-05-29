United Way Still Looking for Donations for COVID-19 Funds

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska is still looking for donations for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and the Feeding Our Heroes initiative.

For the COVID-19 Community Response Fund they are taking the money they receive and offering that money back to local nonprofits through grants. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way, says that the fund has raised more than 112,000 dollars.

So that’s just really exceeded our expectations of how that fund would do. The community and some foundations really stepped up to that and saw there was a need in our community and really met that need and are continuing to meet that need everyday.

The Feeding Our Heroes Initiative has raised about $8,000 and they use the money from that to buy meals from local restaurants and they then take those meals to the people that are on the frontlines against the pandemic.

If you wish to donate to either of these funds you can mail a check to the United Way at 301 South Burlington Avenue in Hastings. Or you can donate on their website at UnitedWaySCNE.org/Give.