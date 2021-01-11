United Way Still Offering Assistance to Nonprofits and Still Raising Money for Annual Campaign

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska still has money available for local nonprofit organizations that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. They opened up the COVID-19 Relief Fund back when the pandemic first started and there is still money available for nonprofits to apply for.

Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that they partnered with the Hastings Community Foundation for this and saw a great response from the community.

To date that fund has raised just shy of 150,000 dollars. 148,000 and change. And we have distributed over 110,000 of that. So that money is available for grants for any nonprofit in our area. So there are still funds available if the nonprofit has been directly impacted by COVID or are serving people directly impacted by COVID.

They are also still collecting donations for their Annual Campaign. So far they’ve reached about 70 percent of their 550,000 dollar goal. All of the money raised from the campaign will also go to local nonprofit organizations.

Overall, the campaign helps fund 19 different nonprofits and eight of their own programs. In total, that’s 44 different programs that have impacted about 25,000 people, which is more than half of the population in the counties they serve.

To find out more information about donating and applying for grants, you can visit UnitedWaySCNE.org